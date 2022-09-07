CBD Living just announced the launch of Horchata, the newest addition to its popular flavored tinctures line. CBD Living Horchata Flavored Tincture is vegan, gluten free, certified kosher, non-GMO and 100% THC free and available in five different strengths: 300 milligrams, 750 milligrams, 1,500 milligrams, 4,500 milligrams and 10,000 milligrams CBD.

It is manufactured in the U.S. using 100% organic hemp grown on state-licensed hemp farms in Oregon and Colorado and is triple tested by third-party independent labs, with the results posted online for full transparency.

CBD Living

www.cbdliving.com