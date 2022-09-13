Video surveillance, 5 secret weapons to loss prevention and security

Convenience store operators are maximizing the investment they made in their current surveillance cameras and turning them into an easy-to-use loss prevention tool. Integrating them with POS systems, such as Gilbarco or Verifone, allows for a view into recorded video verification on every transaction.

Multi-location operators require visibility into their stores as well as their data in order to identify issues that impact their bottom line and mitigate risk. Envysion, a Motorola Solutions Company offers a managed video solution that ties POS keystroke data to the corresponding video offering clear action items to manage a profitable business. Plus a dashboard showing whether cameras and other hardware are offline so they have confidence in their equipment.

C-Stores benefit by using Envysion’s software to:

Review exception reports with video verification

Resolve credit card fraud

Investigate incidents in high liability areas

Ensure the safety of employees

Focus on company growth and convenience

Fighting against loss

“Envysion is our not-so-secret weapon in the fight against loss of all kinds, especially from within. We use it more than 90% of the time to scour for internal losses that can hurt our customers and our business. We have relied on it to catch, as well as root out, significantly more loss incidents than at any time in the past.” said Matthew Makarem, Loss Prevention & Employee Development Manager at Au Energy / Loop Neighborhood Stores.

In order to decrease loss, area managers found that taking 8 minutes in the morning to review exception reports within the Envysion software became highly effective. To make it even simpler, notifications can be created and sent to the manager if the report shows an inconsistency in sales. For example, a report can be generated to show zero or low dollar sales between 2am and 5am. When the exception report is tied to the surveillance video, questions can be answered such as:

Were the doors locked during this time frame?

Did cash exchange hands but did not get keyed in at the register?

Data will point out the possible red flags and drive you directly to the video to answer the questions that were previously unanswered. “We continue to reduce unnecessary costs and loss keeping them at the bare minimum,” confirms Makarem.

Chargeback claims solved

Chargebacks at the pump have been an ongoing issue. It can be a true loss of revenue. When a customer submits a credit card chargeback claim, locating all of the documentation and proof that the chargeback is fraud can be a daunting task. Envysion’s Software allows you to enter a specific day, time, or receipt number to validate the transaction at the pump. “Fighting against chargebacks is powerful and shows instant value”, claims a fueling station owner.

An insurance benefit

Having optimal clarity, access and video retention is essential when being faced with an insurance claim. Incidents can arise days, weeks or months down the road. DVR’s have limited storage, but archiving video in the cloud for 7 months to 7 years is critical for staying ahead of things you can not predict.

Historical video clips can be shared internally or externally to verify what really happened for insurance investigations. Clips can be saved and notes can be made within the software for clarification on incidents to support the video context or track internal conversations about the event.

Utilizing Envysion’s software motion search feature simplifies the process even further when trying to locate specific incidents. Motion search allows you to highlight an area and watch all movement that occurs in the designated area over a specified time period. The convenience of visibility and clarity is crucial when it comes to assisting law enforcement, insurance companies, and legal teams as they investigate each incident and bring it to a swift resolution.

Employee Safety

Let’s face it, when you call a location and no one answers the phone, it’s natural to be concerned.

Is the location busy?

Did someone leave the register area and not take the portable phone?

Is there a threat in the store?

Many thoughts can run through your mind. The ability to grab your mobile device, log into the particular location and view the live cameras to understand what is going on is an assurance to make sure the employee is safe. Envysion’s enterprise based software allows access to multiple locations all on one platform, eliminating the fumbling of trying to get access to individual logins.

Focus on Growth

Makerem noted that he wants his managers to concentrate on growth of the business. Envysion’s software gives his managers maximum convenience and access to the tools needed when logging into one system remotely. They are able to review compliance standards, sanitation and overall spot checking. Plus, a System Health feature inside the software displays a dashboard noting which cameras are down or if a DVR is offline. There is no more guessing whether the cameras you invested in and installed are online.

No one has time to sift through hours of video surveillance and stacks of exception reports. Envysion’s expertly designed C-Store solution suite is a tool ideal for multiple roles and use cases for convenience stores. Envysion’s unique ability to combine c-stores’ POS data with in-store video is a game changer. The C-Store Solution Suite gives operators and area managers actionable data to protect and grow their business while adding time and money back into the business, where it belongs.

