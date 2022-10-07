Gain a competitive advantage

In the competitive fuel sales business, retailers need every advantage they can get to generate maximum fuel sales volume, increase margins, and drive consumer traffic into the store.

E15 can boost your bottom line: Large retail chains report that E15 generates up to 30 to 50 percent of total fuel sales without negatively impacting demand for other fuel grades. E15 can boost retail margins.

Offering E15 enables you to tap into the growing loyal customer base:

Consumers have driven nearly 35 billion miles in the last seven years with E15 because of its competitive pricing, engine performance value, and benefits to the environment. Consumer adoption has also skyrocketed. Consumer surveys, on-site interviews, GasBuddy research, and retail location trials all show that consumers who are aware E15 is a fuel option are likely to select a retailer that offers it.

Adding E15 is an easy, breezy, and low-cost process:

Did you know? E15 is already compatible with most equipment, which makes adding the option quick and affordable. Terminals are also now offering pre-blended E15 due to increasing demand, making E15 the competitive choice, even for those without on-site blending.

Missed us at NACS?

