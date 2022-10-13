How to Determine Good Quality CBD

Since more convenience stores are selling CBD, more consumers are buying CBD all the time. However, the question that more people have begun asking is: how can one determine good quality CBD?

First begin by knowing the basics and sharing the knowledge with store personnel.

Know that CBD can come from hemp or marijuana and is legal in most states. Also know that even though CBD is safe and offers some health benefits, it is not a cure-all and can have some side effects. In addition, the higher-quality products are routinely more expensive than lower-quality items.

The best CBD products are those that are laboratory tested in order to demonstrate its safety and purity. Convenience store owners and category managers can and should find a listing of accredited labs that adhere to guidelines propounded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Another good step in determining the quality of a CBD product involves verifying its Certificate of Analysis (CoA). These come from third-party labs and serve to validate that the product in question is both safe and accurately labeled. Shoppers can access the CoA by scanning an item’s QR code with their smartphone. A CBD company worth its salt makes public its lab results which can commonly be found by visiting its website.

Purchasing CBD products that were made in the U.S., where standards are high and rigorously enforced, is also a good initial assurance of quality. Many prefer products that are labeled USDA organic. CBD consumers should also know the number of milligrams of a brand that is present in an average serving.

Overall, C-store retailers should pay attention to what other operators are offering as well, as it can help inform its own selection of CBD products. An indication that a CBD product has met or exceeded quality specifications is that it is carried by larger health food stores, whose reputations can be severely damaged by offering low-quality merchandise. CBD suppliers can also market its product lines on the internet and/or through dispensaries that are licensed by the suppliers’ state.