Upscaling security for self-service shopping

Axis and 2N technology lock-in seamless customer experience

Aisle 24™ protects patrons, property and the bottom line at its 24-hour, cashierless convenience stores with Axis cameras, mini speakers, and 2N intercoms.

Self-serve grocery shopping for today’s lifestyle

Aisle 24™ is the next generation of 24-hour convenience stores popping up across Canada. The concept behind these high tech, cashierless markets is to provide shoppers a frictionless way to pick up groceries and last-minute items close to home and work.

“These are hyper local urban grocery stores,” says John Douang, co-founder and CEO of Aisle 24™. “They’re accessible to anyone who has an account with us. Aisle 24 has become a really popular amenity in upscale residential buildings and universities. People can go shopping in their pajamas, grab a snack at three in the morning if they want, without ever having to leave the premises. It’s the epitome of convenience.”

Customers download an Aisle 24™ mobile app and register for membership, a process that takes less than 60 seconds during which they tie their credit card and photo to their account. Then customers can use the app to gain access rights to a store. Once inside, they can browse, load their cart, and then self-checkout at the register kiosk.

Complex access control made seamless

Because Aisle 24™ stores are cashierless operations, the corporation has been particularly attentive to creating a secure environment for shoppers. They hired Smart Installs, a systems integrator and Axis partner, to devise an automated security infrastructure that could easily adapt to the footprint of individual stores. The solution integrates a mix of technologies from Axis — surveillance cameras, intercoms, and mini speakers.

“We chose Axis technology because it’s built on an open platform, which allows for a lot of third-party integration,” says Ken Oki, Managing Director for Smart Installs. “That was important for Aisle 24™ since it gives them a wider range of options for current and future customization.”

For instance, because community format stores have street-level access and can be opened by anyone with an Aisle 24™ membership, Smart Installs implemented a dual interlocking door system for added safety. Once the customer passes through the public-facing door controlled by a 2N® IP Verso intercom for security, they’re held in a vestibule until that door closes. A second 2N intercom unlocks the inner door to the store. However, Aisle 24™’s resident format stores only have a single door lock configuration since they are located inside secure complexes and are only accessible to residents of that property.

“We want the customer experience to be as natural and secure as possible,” explains Ken Oki. “When they approach the store, they just hit the ACCESS icon on their phone app and the Bluetooth enable 2N® intercom unlocks the outer door. When they enter the vestibule, the second intercom displays a WAIT message until the outer door closes and locks. Then the inner intercom displays an UNLOCKED message and they can enter the store. They never have to touch the intercoms.”

Once inside the store, patrons are recorded by a network of Axis M-line cameras purposely angled to monitor their movement through the store and the checkout kiosk, which generally discourages theft. As they exit, an Axis P-line pinhole modular camera discreetly captures a closeup of their face. The footage can be used in conjunction with Aisle 24™’s AI analytics and point-of-sale records to help franchise owners investigate inventory losses and reconcile any discrepancies with individual customer purchases.

In keeping with the unattended business model, the security system also allows cashierless store restocking through the versatile 2N® intercom’s ability to also accept pin codes. Aisle 24™ issues its product vendors unique pin codes to unlock stores so they can restock store shelves without the franchise owner needing to be on premises. To support popular third-party shopping services, Aisle 24™ can also dynamically issue temporary, time-based pin codes for individual personal shoppers to access a specific store.

Running a profitable business

Aisle 24™’s high tech security systems link to a Cloud video management system that analyzes data from the Axis cameras, 2N intercoms, and point-of-sale registers to provide franchise owners with strategic business intelligence that can help them reduce shrinkage, analyze sales, adjust product mix, reconcile inventory, and improve merchandising.

“I’m proud of the solution we’ve developed in conjunction with Axis and Smart Installs, and our own development team,” says Douang. “Despite Aisle 24 stores being cashierless operations, the technology we’ve installed is helping franchises maintain industry average shrinkage which is great.”

“We also equip our stores with Axis mini speakers so we can pipe in music to elevate the customer experience,” says John Douang. “It sets a mood and has proven to boost product sales.”

Ambitious rollout plans

Currently, Aisle 24™ has about 20 locations in Ontario and Quebec, with plans to launch at least 40 more stores in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, and Halifax by the end of the year. Most stores will range between 1,200 and 1,800 square feet, depending on available real estate, though some might be as compact as 350 square feet. Plans are also in the works to open a full-scale, 8000 square feet market in Goose Bay, Labrador, an area that lacks the conveniences of an urban city.

“Our Axis security solution affords our customers a quick and effortless way to pop into our stores, grab some fresh and prepared foods, beverages, personal care products, and other popular items and be on their way,” states Douang. “Given today’s busy lifestyle, people appreciate having that kind of convenience in their neighborhood or right in the building where they live.”

View our video case history here.

Sponsored content by Axis