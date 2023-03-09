NCSA Introduces 2023 Candy Hall of Fame Inductees

Inductees to the Candy Hall of Fame are to be honored in a ceremony on Oct. 19 in Tampa, Fla.

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) has announced the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2023, which will be formally inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame at a ceremony held during the Association’s Annual Meeting, Oct. 19-22 in Tampa, Fla. The inductees are representatives from several disciplines in the confectionery industry, from sales and marketing to engineering and research and development professionals, as well as brokers, distributors, retail buyers and category managers and suppliers.

Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees are:

Brad Carlin, C.A. Carlin

Tony Frankenberger, McLane Co.

Adolph Goelitz, Goelitz Confectionery Co. (now Jelly Belly Candy Co.)

Mitchell Goetze, Goetze’s Candy Co. Inc.

Susan Grassey, Harris Teeter Supermarkets LLC

Patrice Guy, The Walt Disney Co.

Shawn Houser-Fedor, The Hershey Co.

Rose Potts, Blommer Chocolate Co.

Arne Sandberg, PPC Prototype Packaging LLC

David Shaffer, Just Born Inc.

Brian Sisitzky, L.H. Sisitzky Sales Inc.

“We are looking forward to honoring these 11 leaders who have significantly impacted our industry at this year’s induction ceremony,” said Shelly Clarey, NCSA president. “This is the highest honor in the confectionery world, and the class of 2023 is extremely deserving of this recognition.”

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience), and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

Registration for the 2023 Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available at a later date.

The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA), formed in 1899, is dedicated to recognition, fellowship, education and mentoring. The Candy Hall of Fame was founded in 1971 and recognizes lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry, with induction based on dedication to the overall betterment of the industry.