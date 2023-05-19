How Can I Use Tech to Upgrade Security at My C-Store?

Convenience store operators employ a wide range of technologies and strategies to help cut down on theft and improve overall store security. One exciting technology that has recently been added to their arsenal is artificial intelligence, or AI.

Retailers are beefing up their security systems with AI in order to better analyze what those systems reveal. Cameras equipped with AI facial and/or license place recognition can identify repeat shoplifters and immediately alert store employees to keep a closer eye on them, or even ask them to leave. It should be noted that AI is not yet able to identify either the actual act of shoplifting or a shoplifter who is unknown or has not previously been apprehended.

AI technology is bolstering self-checkout by providing a secure way to scan items and making shoplifting more difficult.

For example, AI technology can help prevent a shopper from scanning a UPC (universal product code) from a lower-priced item instead of a higher-priced one. These systems can operate without the need for staff involvement, allowing consumers to still have added control over their own shopping experience.

AI authentication is being used by retailers to craft profiles of suspicious return customers. But beyond simply identifying repeat offenders, the information gleaned can give c-stores a better handle on their customers: what kinds of shoppers are entering and when, the duration of their visit, which aisles they frequent, whether or not they buy anything and more. Armed with this information, in addition to bettering security, stores can reorganize aisles to control movement, merchandise products differently, adjust in-store marketing and alter music and lighting.

AI can also be used to detect potential slip-and-fall incidents by using video analytics to spot hazards, protecting both customers and employees and eliminating possible lawsuits.

And, operators shouldn’t worry about adoption of the technology by employees. A study by KPMG International Limited, the multinational professional services network and one of the big four accounting organizations, found that 90% of retail business leaders are comfortable that their staff members have the necessary ability to handle the adoption of AI.