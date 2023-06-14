Revolutionizing the Hiring Process and Reducing Turnover in Convenience Stores

Sponsored by Sprockets

The convenience store industry faces numerous challenges in hiring and retaining quality employees, especially when dealing with an uncertain economy and rising inflation. These hurdles have intensified the impact on the bottom line for many retailers.

One of the significant issues faced by convenience stores is the cost to hire. According to the latest NACS State of the Industry Compensation Report, the cost to hire was $3,547 for a store manager and $1,143 for a full-time sales associate. The cost of one bad hire at the associate level can amount to $2,420. All of these costs are expected to increase this year.

Another prevalent problem in the industry is the outdated hiring process that many businesses still rely on. Such methods often fail to attract the best candidates for specific store locations or positions, force operators to waste money on job boards, eliminate potentially great candidates, and require a lot of time and energy from managers. Eighty one percent of employees leave within a year, and a quarter of them don’t last longer than a month”, according to Zach Matook, director of marketing at Sprockets. A new, reimagined hiring process would save time and money and be beneficial for the long-term success of these businesses.

Recognizing these concerns, Sprockets, an innovative hiring platform, has recently conducted an insightful webinar aimed at providing convenience stores with innovative solutions. The webinar highlights key strategies that enhance the hiring process. One of the most impactful suggestions was the implementation of effective screening tools. “Using effective screening tools will help you determine who will succeed and stay long-term from day one,” says Matook. “Sprockets allows you to reach out to the top applicants quickly before you lose them to competitors. Implementing screening tools early on in the hiring process is going to help you identify who the top applicants are so you don’t waste time and money on bad hires.”

Ricky Rockets Fuel Center experienced the benefits of integrating Sprockets into its hiring process. The instant notifications provided by Sprockets enabled Ricky Rockets to quickly connect with applicants and offer them a seamless hiring experience. ​​Jim Vanbuskirk, director of training at Ricky Rockets Fuel Center says “My favorite feature is the instant alerts in real-time, which I can forward to the store level at any time of the day or night.” This efficiency not only saved time but also demonstrated the store’s commitment to valuing potential employees right from the start.

Sprockets can help businesses build exceptional teams. “With the top matches, you’re getting people in the door that fit your culture and the high performance mentality of your current workforce. In turn, you are improving retention and staff performance,” says Matook. “That is the secret sauce. We are finding people who are like your current best employees.”

By addressing these challenges head-on and implementing the insights gained from the Sprockets webinar, operators can overcome obstacles and transform their hiring processes. Embracing

innovative screening tools, quickly engaging with top applicants, and building teams that align with the store’s culture and high-performance standards, convenience stores can reduce turnover and enhance staff performance.

To discover more about how Sprockets can revolutionize your convenience store’s hiring process, check out the Sprockets webinar.

By Olivia Schuster