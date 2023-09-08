Should I Implement Order at the Pump?

Convenience store operators have traditionally worked overtime trying to get their gas customers into the store where they could buy additional items.

But now, the thinking appears to be expanding. Instead of luring consumers into the store for impulse sales, some operators are considering bringing access to the products out to the pumps.

It’s a smart idea.

The benefits of order-at-the-pump technology are obvious. Some c-stores have ordering at the pump available right on their dispenser screen, allowing customers to purchase food or other products that store staffers can bring out to them at the gas island, or that can be picked up inside or at a drive-through window.

Another strategy is to install a kiosk at the pumps that opens with the swipe of a credit card and automatically knows which product is taken.

Busy c-store customers will appreciate the convenience, especially if they have children or a pet with them.

One more potential benefit is that once customers use the technology, they will be so impressed by and appreciative of the c-store’s general efficiency that they will become loyal customers, and may ultimately still venture inside to shop for even more items.

At the same time, testing order-at-the-pump technology is a defensive measure, as well. The onslaught of the pandemic threw metaphorical gasoline on the fire of home delivery, leading to a dramatic increase in grocery and restaurant home delivery as well as two-hour delivery from Amazon. Speed of service has never been as important, and this is one way for convenience store retailers to keep pace with the level of convenience being demanded from customers.

The concept is a natural for c-stores with strong foodservice programs. For example, Street Corner Urban Market, a franchise-only model with 44 U.S. locations, rolled out order-at-the-pump technology two years ago, allowing customers to order their food at the car. Its menu included pizzas and sub sandwiches made with an Indian flatbread called naan, as well as fruit and veggie cups, parfaits, hummus plates, and salads. All of the food items are made fresh from scratch, and consumers can grab them inside or at the drive-through lane.

The pay-at-the-pump technology has expanded the parameters for customer purchasing, and c-store retailers would be remiss to not look into it.