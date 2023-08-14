Congress Seeks Input Regarding CBD

The Energy and Commerce Committee published a Request for Information to "interested parties" regarding the Farm Bill and CBD products.

Congress has announced a Request for Information (RFI) regarding a regulatory fix for cannabidiol and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products. The RFI comes five years after the legalization of CBD products via the Farm Bill, which is the primary agricultural and food policy instrument of the federal government, reported Harris Bricken.

In 2018, hemp and hemp-derived CBD products were removed from the Controlled Substances Act. The Farm Bill is reviewed every five years, which is why policymakers are preparing for the potential changes that could come.

“Since hemp was descheduled five years ago, consumers, manufacturers and policymakers have sought clarity regarding the legal status of CBD. Farmers, food and beverage groups and state regulators have shared their policy priorities with Congress. However, questions remain about the best way to provide a legal pathway to market for CBD products,” said Congress in a written statement.

The RFI that was requested will allow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Congress to work together to create a legislative approach to the regulation of CBD products, the statement also noted.

Congress has requested that those who wish to provide input submit their responses to [email protected] and CB[email protected]. Responses are being accepted through Aug. 18.