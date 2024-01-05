CStore Decisions’ 2023 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

Throughout 2023, the c-store industry has faced countless setbacks and challenges, from ongoing tobacco legislation, the lingering effects of COVID, labor shortages and much more.

In 2023, retailers showed exceptional strength through innovation, strong leadership and adaptation to a changing c-store landscape. Many operators turned to foodservice, as the category continues to pick up steam in the industry, while others embraced technology to streamline operations and provide a more seamless customer experience. Through and through, the c-store industry proved that it is a force to be reckoned with, especially guided by exceptional young leaders included in this list.

In the following pages, CStore Decisions presents the 2023 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. These individuals have proven themselves early in their careers as excellent resources, guides and managers for their respective organizations.

This class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch includes some of the most promising young executives in the industry, selected from chains of all sizes, holding various positions from CEO to category manager, and many more. A virtual gala was held on Dec. 5 to honor this year’s recipients, and can be viewed at this link.

Many of the individuals in this list are members of The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO), a group that provides young executives with the opportunity for education and networking with other young executives in the c-store industry.

The official nomination period for the 40 Under 40 runs from August to late September. CStore Decisions will be sending e-blasts requesting nominations before and around that time. Those interested in nominating young executives or joining YEO can also contact CStore Decisions Editor-in-Chief Erin Del Conte at [email protected].

Enter your information to download a free PDF copy of the 40 Under 40.