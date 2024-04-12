Pilot to Offer Free Cold Brew, Launches New Flavors

In celebration of National Cold Brew Day on April 20, customers can snag the new flavors for free with a one-time offer.

Pilot Travel Centers has announced a new promotion for National Cold Brew Day, in addition to brand new cold brew varieties. On April 20, customers can grab new flavors like Toffee Cold Brew on the house as part of a limited time offer (LTO) through the myRewards Plus app.

“Pilot fuels millions of drivers with the best coffee on the interstate and our new spring flavors are no exception,” said Jamie King, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot. “Our delicious hot and iced options provide the perfect start to your day, especially when paired with one of our tasty breakfast sandwiches or burritos.”

In addition to the new Toffee Cold Brew — which uses quality sourced coffee beans — the chain also introduced the hot Salted Caramel Coffee, which blends sweet caramel with a hint of salt for a balanced flavor.

“From hot coffee to cold brew, specialty cappuccino to hot chocolate and a host of creamers and flavors, every guest can make their cup of Pilot coffee uniquely their own,” the company noted in a press release.

Open 24/7, travelers can find these seasonal beverages and a full line-up of more drinks and freshly prepared foods at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has more than 870 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day.

In addition to travel center services, Pilot offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year.