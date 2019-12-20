The Future for Young Leaders is Now

The YEO conference in May will continue the organization's mission to cultivate young talent in the convenience store and petroleum industry through education and networking.

“Those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

This is an especially poignant quote when you consider the plight of young leaders in the ever-changing convenience store industry.

New technology, an increased demand for foodservice, staffing issues and growing competition from nontraditional retailers are just a handful of the issues facing convenience store chains.

As if this wasn’t difficult enough, an additional challenge facing young executives is developing their skills as leaders and managers. The Young Executives Organization (YEO) understands these challenges and is focused solely on helping c-store chains develop the leaders of tomorrow.

YEO will continue its push forward in May with the seventh annual YEO Conference in Nashville. YEO is committed to providing outstanding educational sessions, real-world insights and an opportunity to network with other leading convenience store operators and suppliers — and we have a lot of fun doing it.

I am proud to announce the 2020 YEO Conference Steering Committee, which will oversee content, planning and faculty selection of the program. These industry experts will select topics and speakers that will most benefit the current needs of the c-store community, keeping in mind the specific needs of each segment of the business, such as foodservice, marketing and technology, category management, human resources, executive management and more.

Led by Stacey Davis, the marketing manager for Clifford Fuel Co. Inc., the Conference Steering Committee includes:

Jeremie Myhren, YEO Board Chairman, Chief

Information Officer, Road Ranger

Information Officer, Road Ranger Jessica Barnhill, Director of Transportation, The Kent Cos.

Fouad El-Nemr, Executive Vice President, Nouria Energy

Kalen Frese, Director of Food Service, Warrenton Oil

Sharif Jamal, Corporate Training Manager, Chestnut Petroleum

Dana Renfro, Category Manager, Packaged

Beverages, Wine & Liquor, Yesway

Beverages, Wine & Liquor, Yesway Dyson Williams, Director of Merchandising, Dandy Mini Marts

Planning sessions that address today’s most pressing issues and selecting experienced and relevant speakers are two important parts of making YEO great. We have brought together a committee of experts who will draw from their professional experience to help choose faculty and select the topics that will be covered.

Preparing Leaders for Tomorrow

The c-store industry’s young executives face unique challenges as they grow their businesses in the competitive c-store market. YEO was formed specifically to address these challenges and help the industry’s next-generation leaders identify solutions with others in their age group.

“This committee of industry experts is going to help make the 2020 YEO Conference the premier event for young executives in the convenience store and petroleum industry,” Davis said. “We are working on an agenda that will help the leaders of tomorrow shape their businesses and their careers.”

The National Advisory Group (NAG) relaunched YEO in 2012 to help young executives have a group that is solely focused on exchanging personal experiences with peers of similar ages. YEO’s mission is to cultivate young talent in the convenience store and petroleum industry through education and networking. The YEO conference in May will continue this mission.

“All members of the committee are immersed in the c-store business, and they will help ensure that the conference covers the pressing issues retailers are facing today and can expect to face in the future,” Myhren said. “It is the premier industry conference for young leaders.”

Final details of the 2020 YEO Conference will be released in the coming months.