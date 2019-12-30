Cliff’s Local Market Adds High-Caffeine Blend to Coffee Lineup

The blend, named Wake the Hell Up, is an extra caffeinated blend of coffee from the local roaster, Utica Coffee.

Utica-N.Y.-based Cliff’s Local Market announced that it is adding a new blend of coffee by Utica Coffee Roasting Co. to its lineup.

The blend, named Wake the Hell Up, is an extra caffeinated blend of coffee from the local roaster. Roasted in small batches, the fresh, medium-dark roasted ground coffee has up to 50% more caffeine — without the bitter taste or coffee jitters.

The Wake the Hell Up blend will replace the Shock blend of coffee.

Utica Coffee began in 2002 with the purchase of its facility in Utica, N.Y. Roasting began at this facility in 2005, and slowly but surely, it became a cafe. The company is committed to offering the highest quality coffee available from around the world.

Utica Coffee practices current, sustainable, renewable business practices, and hires, purchases and sells local.

Cliff’s Local Market offers its customers the convenience of getting Utica Coffee’s fresh brewed coffee by the cup, available at most locations. The c-store chain also carries k-cups and coffee by the bag for customers to brew at home.

Cliff’s Local Market operates convenience stores in the Central New York Region. Cliff’s is owned and operated by Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. Clifford Fuel Co, Inc.’s stores were operated as a franchisee of Nice N Easy for more than 30 years. In June of 2017, Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. re-branded their stores to Cliff’s Local Market to better represent their identity, mission and strong, 55+ year history.