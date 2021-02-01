Bud Light Reveals New Super Bowl Ad

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade fans should tune in on Super Bowl Sunday to see the product’s first-ever Super Bowl LV ad, titled “Last Year’s Lemons.”
The commercial celebrates the relatable moments in 2020 and is inspired by the do-it-yourself haircuts, postponed weddings and other inconvenient situations, and looks to provide a little bit of levity for fans tuning in for the game. Earlier this year, the brand launched Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade – a new beverage that’s packed with lemonade taste after a lemon of a year.
Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade will also encourage fans to turn a lemon of a play into Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. When there’s a turnover by either team, fans watching the Super Bowl can enter for a chance to win a case worth of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, by tweeting with #LemonsIntoLemonade and #Sweepstakes.
Fans can be on the lookout for this new commercial on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.