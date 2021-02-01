Bud Light Reveals New Super Bowl Ad

New Bud Light commercial for its Seltzer Lemonade is set to launch on Super Bowl Sunday.

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade fans should tune in on Super Bowl Sunday to see the product’s first-ever Super Bowl LV ad, titled “Last Year’s Lemons.”

The commercial celebrates the relatable moments in 2020 and is inspired by the do-it-yourself haircuts, postponed weddings and other inconvenient situations, and looks to provide a little bit of levity for fans tuning in for the game. Earlier this year, the brand launched Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade – a new beverage that’s packed with lemonade taste after a lemon of a year.

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade will also encourage fans to turn a lemon of a play into Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. When there’s a turnover by either team, fans watching the Super Bowl can enter for a chance to win a case worth of Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade, by tweeting with #LemonsIntoLemonade and #Sweepstakes.

Fans can be on the lookout for this new commercial on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.