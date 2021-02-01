Murphy USA, Core-Mark Extend Supply Agreement

Murphy USA Inc. and Core-Mark Holding Co. Inc. are continuing their partnership and embarking on a new five-year supply agreement.

Through the renewed agreement Core-Mark will continue to serve as the primary wholesale distributor to Murphy USA, delivering over 75% of the merchandise sold in their stores.

“We are confident the Core-Mark team will continue to be an excellent strategic partner for Murphy USA, and we look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals of profitable growth, efficient operations and superior execution for our stores and our customers,” said Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA, which operates more than 1,500 stations in the U.S.

“We are committed to helping Murphy USA drive growth in sales and margins under this new agreement, strategically aligned to enable both Murphy USA and Core-Mark to benefit from their strategic focus on expanding their food and fresh offering,” said Scott McPherson, president and CEO of Core-Mark. “We are committed to continuing to serve Murphy USA stores with operational excellence and an innovative approach.”