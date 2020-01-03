Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus Adds Drizly Alcohol Delivery Service

The partnership will add 19 stores to the platform, including two locations in Lafayette, La., following the recent passage of legislation allowing alcohol delivery in the parish for the first time.

Louisiana-based Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus has partnered with Drizly to bring delivery of beer, wine and liquor in under 60 minutes to approximately 1.4 million consumers of legal drinking age, across 14 Louisiana parishes.

“We pride ourselves on bringing smiles to our customers’ faces, and Drizly gives us the means to do exactly that in the comfort of peoples’ homes, or wherever they may be,” said Cody Gielen, CEO of Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus. “The ability to offer the convenience of alcohol delivery in under 60 minutes and the power to shop our entire selection right from their laptop or phone comes at the perfect time to start the New Year.”

Drizly’s partnership with Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus will add 19 stores to the platform, including two locations in Lafayette, La., following the recent passage of legislation allowing alcohol delivery in the parish for the first time. In total, three Shop Rite locations and 16 Tobacco Plus locations will be available on Drizly by mid-January.

“Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus sets the pace for adult beverage retail in Louisiana, and we’re honored to be their partner,” said Blaine Grinna, Director of Retailer Development at Drizly. “They put customer service first, so adding the convenience of Drizly-powered home delivery and shopping with just a few clicks is a natural next step.”

Local consumers of legal drinking age can visit Drizly.com or download the Drizly app to get beer, wine and spirits delivered in under 60 minutes. In addition to a wide variety of adult beverages, Shop Rite & Tobacco Plus’s wide range of popular soft drinks, juices, mixers and gifts will also be available on the Drizly platform.