Sunny Sky Products Acquires Beverage Manufacturer AMFOTEK

As part of the acquisition, Sunny Sky Products will acquire AMFOTEK’s manufacturing facility and equipment and will continue operations in Tinley Park, Ill.

Sunny Sky Products has acquired dispensed beverage manufacturer AMFOTEK.

AMFOTEK develops and manufactures dispensed beverages, with specialization in powder-based products, including hot chocolates, cappuccinos, smoothies, teas and lemonades. AMFOTEK serves a customer base across the foodservice and convenience store channels.

“AMFOTEK’s product line and customer base is a perfect complement to Sunny Sky’s. We already have a large customer base in powdered dispensed beverages, and this acquisition will solidify our leadership position in this space,” said W. Ashley Edens, president and CEO of Sunny Sky Products. “AMFOTEK’s manufacturing facility outside of Chicago will also give us added manufacturing flexibility and allow us to reduce transportation time to many of our customers.”

Located in Tinley Park, Ill., all of AMFOTEK’s manufacturing and daily business operations operate out of a 101,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility. As part of the acquisition, Sunny Sky Products will acquire AMFOTEK’s manufacturing facility and equipment and will continue operations in Tinley Park.

“I’m elated by the union of our companies,” said Ellen Jordan Reidy, president and founder of AMFOTEK. “The combination of these great, customer-centric teams with such synergistic values makes me jubilant for what the future holds for Sunny Sky Products.”

Based in Houston, Sunny Sky Products’ portfolio includes an extensive line of frozen carbonated and uncarbonated beverages marketed under several different brands (including Jolly Rancher Slush, Welch’s Frozen and The Original Slushie Company), hot chocolate and cappuccinos, cold dispensed beverages (including El Nino Aguas Frescas and Pure Craft Beverages), and an extensive line of beverage enhancers that includes coffee syrups, toppings, and fountain flavor shots.