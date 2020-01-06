Spinx CEO Named One of Community’s Most Influential People

Steve Spinks' responsibilities include overseeing finance, wholesale and real estate activities, as well as directing the executive leadership team that manages operations, marketing, human resources and technology.

The Spinx Co. CEO Steve Spinks was recognized as one of the “50 most influential” by Greenville, S.C.’s Greenville Business Magazine.

The award honors the region’s most influential people, selected by staff research and community nominations.

Spinks’ main responsibilities include overseeing finance, wholesale and real estate activities, as well as directing the executive leadership team that manages operations, marketing, human resources and technology.

Previously, Spinks served as president, CFO, controller, director of transportation, director of construction, price analyst, territory manager and store manager.

He completed his undergraduate degree at Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., and received a master’s degree from Duke University. In his free time, Spinks enjoys spending time with his family, reading and traveling.

Spinks was named chairman of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 1, 2019. He also has supported the Children’s Museum of the Upstate, Community Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, Spinks Family Foundation and Meals on Wheels.

The Spinx Co. began in 1972 with a home heating oil delivery service and one convenience store in Greenville, S.C. Today, the company operates more than 80 convenience stores in South Carolina and employs over 1,400 associates through its stores, food operations and related businesses.