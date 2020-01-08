Thorntons Celebrates 200th Store by Pledging $200,000 to Hunger Relief

The company will donate 20 cents from each limited-edition coffee cup sold to hunger relief organizations in the communities where it operates.

To celebrate the opening its 200th store, Thorntons is committing up to $200,000 to hunger relief organizations in the communities where it operates.

Thorntons will donate 20 cents from from the sale of each new 24-ounce, limited-edition coffee cup sold.

“Giving back to the communities where our Team Members and our guests live and work is, and has always been, a key part of who we are at Thorntons,” said Simon Richards, President and CEO. “We believe that all people should get the food they need every day to thrive and grow and we are committed to doing our part to help feed the hungry in our communities. We are excited to engage our team, our guests and our communities in giving back to celebrate this incredible company milestone. ”

Additionally, Thorntons is partnering with local nonprofits to launch a companywide food donation program. Every store will partner with a local hunger relief agency to donate its surplus food items as another way to support hunger relief efforts in its communities.

Thorntons has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to hunger relief through partnerships with local hunger relief charities including food donations, suggestive selling programs, guest product donations and financial contributions.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates 200 stores that provide fresh foods, high quality beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida.