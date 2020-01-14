FriendShip Food Stores Announces New FriendShip Kitchen in Sandusky, Ohio

The new store, with grand opening celebrating set to begin Jan. 17, offers the FriendShip Kitchen proprietary food and beverage program and is one of 26 FriendShip stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie.

Ohio-based FriendShip Food Stores announced the grand opening celebration of the sixth FriendShip Kitchen, located in Sandusky, Ohio.

The new store offers the FriendShip Kitchen proprietary food and beverage program and is one of 26 FriendShip stores the company operates along the shores of Lake Erie, from Toledo to Cleveland.

The official celebration begins Jan. 17, featuring a 10-day promotion with deals, giveaways and events to welcome its neighbors to the store.

The event, including a ribbon-cutting to mark the official opening, will be attended by co-owner Brian Beck, Perkins Township Trustees Tim Coleman and Jeff Ferrell, as well as our FriendShip employees.

“The first 100 guests each day January 17th through 20th will receive a Free FriendShip Coffee Travel Mug and are eligible to register to win one of three grand prizes for a free chicken dinner each week for a year,” said Kevin Campbell, Marketing Director. “Guests will also be eligible to enter and win our Free Gas for a Year promotion, which will be drawn after the last day of the festivities.”

Located at 4024 Hayes Ave.in Sanducky, Ohio, this newest store offers FriendShip Fuel and its proprietary FriendShip Kitchen restaurant menu. The store also offers FriendShip’s award-winning loyalty program where guests enjoy special member-only benefits.

“There really is something for everyone – from oven baked breakfast pizza, stuffed burritos and egg sandwiches for breakfast, paired with coffee made from premium roasted beans. Our lunch and dinner choices range from salads to sandwiches, savory crust pizza, and FriendShip Famous hand-breaded chicken,” said Ed Burcher, VP of Food Service. “Customers are really enjoying the tasty meals and snacks prepared by our FriendShip Kitchen chefs.”

These promotions and activities extend through Jan. 26. During the 10-day celebration, guests will be treated to free coffee and fountain soda, product sampling, as well as other specials from the FriendShip Kitchen. Our FriendShip Kitchen foods are freshly prepared on premises. Live radio remotes and giveaways will round out the celebration.

Founded by Virgil Beck in 1950, Beck Suppliers Inc. is a family owned and operated retail and wholesale petroleum marketer. The company distributes Marathon, Sunoco, BP and Shell motor fuels to independent retailers as well as to its company operated FriendShip and FriendShip Kitchen stores. Beck Suppliers also distributes propane and heating oil to thousands of Midwest homes and businesses. The company’s construction division specializes in the installation and removal of petroleum fueling systems as well as the installation, maintenance, support and operation of car washes.