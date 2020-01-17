Stewart’s Shops Donates $100,000 to Local College

Stewart's has been supporting Paul Smith’s College, currently the only four-year higher education institute in the Adirondacks, in various ways since 1995.

Stewart’s Shops has always worked hard to be there for the communities in the Adirondacks. The company has been supporting Paul Smith’s College in various ways since 1995.

With this $100,000 gift, Paul Smith’s College has been able to create a brand-new Esports Lab to accommodate its growing ESports program. Due to its rising popularity, the college’s program has expanded rapidly, and had outgrown its current space.

With this funding, the new lab has the space to accommodate these growing needs, featuring everything from new equipment, to furniture, and spectator seating.

Recently, Paul Smith’s announced that the new lab will have its first scholarship tournament on Jan. 25. Esports has become an amazing recruiting tool for Paul Smith’s, and with thousands in scholarships up for grabs, this tournament is sure to bring in some talented prospective students.

“As we move forward with our first-ever scholarship tournament, we hope to recruit some of our best high school age players in the region to continue making our esports initiative a success and provide them with a stellar college education,” said Matt Bailey, the school’s PC Technician and Esports Coach.

Stewart’s Shops and the Dake family are proud to support this initiative and many others. This past week alone, it was able to donate $45,163 to 65 organizations.

Stewart’s gives $7.5 million annually to over 6,000 non-profit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact its Partners ESPO/Profit sharing.