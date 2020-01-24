Cumberland Farms Celebrates Super Bowl With Pizza Promotion

According to the USDA, the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the U.S. and the second largest food consumption day.

Cumberland Farms is celebrating this year’s Super Bowl by offering customers a mobile coupon for $2 off pizza (typically $7.99) all weekend long while supplies last.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the U.S. and the second largest food consumption day.

To get in on the deal, customers can text the word “GAMEDAY” to 64827 starting Saturday, Feb. 1 through Sunday, Feb. 2 to receive a mobile coupon, which will allow them to redeem a $2 off any Whole Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza at any of the brand’s new or newly remodeled stores.

For only $5.99, customers can enjoy the game with Cumberland’s cheesy and crispy-crusted cheese pizza. And for those who like their pizza with a little meat, the brand’s pepperoni pizza is the ultimate Game Day crowd pleaser.

Cumberland Farms operates approximately 600 convenience retail stores and fuel stations across seven northeast states and Florida and employs about 9,000 people.