Pilot Opens New Washington Travel Center

Pilot Flying J, now known as Pilot Company, announced the grand opening of a Pilot Travel Center in Ellensburg, Wash., in late January.

The Pilot Travel Center features full amenities for area residents and the traveling public, while adding approximately 50 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

“We’re committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Kittitas county and across the nation,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. “We continue to invest in new locations to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways.”

The company is donating $2,500 to benefit the Ellensburg School District technology program.

“Pilot Flying J is honored to be a part of the Ellensburg community and to contribute to the local school district,” said Scott Kennedy, travel center general manager for Pilot Flying J. “Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities.”

This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

10 gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on-site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

Cinnabon

Five showers

48 truck parking spots

Drivers lounge and game room

Public laundry

Everyday products for quick shopping needs

The new facility at 1307 North Dolarway Road will be Pilot Flying J’s ninth location in Washington, including travel centers and dealer locations. It is expected to contribute $4 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Customers can find nearby locations, plan stops for a road trip and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a thre-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on popular food and beverages.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has a network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, 35 Truck Care service centers with roadside assistance, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Company network provides drivers with access to more than 73,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump.