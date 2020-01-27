Tiger Fuel Celebrates 29th Birthday

Car wash, convenience and fuel retailer Tiger Fuel will be rebranding as it celebrates its 29th anniversary. The company plans to apply a makeover to its The Market convenience stores and All-American Car Wash locations in the next few weeks.

Tiger will also unveil a new loyalty program and mobile app so customers can earn and track rewards, as well as order remotely through a mobile device.

“Convenience is really important for us and our customers,” Tiger Fuel’s Director of Marketing Sarah Whitney told local CBS affiliate WCAV TV-19, “so we thought it was important to implement this online ordering program and with our new rewards program that will be rolling out in the first quarter of 2020, we’ll have some great incentives in the mobile app.

Whitney said the company aims to have everything rolled out by the spring.

Tiger Fuel was established in August of 1982 with the purchase of an Exxon-branded petroleum distributor in Charlottesville. Tiger Fuel Company has since expanded, building modern facilities for retail gasoline, car washes and convenience food stops, as well as providing home heating oil and propane gas products.