Enmarket Appoints Ryan Krebs as Director of Food and Beverage

During his time at Rutter’s, Krebs worked to introduce a plant-based burger and breakfast option to the menu.

Ryan Krebs, former Director of Food Service for York, Pa.-based Rutter’s, has been appointed Director of Food and Beverage for Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket.

The chain operates 125 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

In October, during his time at Rutter’s, Krebs introduced a plant-based burger from Dr. Praeger’s Purely Sensible Foods.

Krebs said he chose the product because “it hits all the key categories for that true flexitarian,” and is cleaner label, lower in cholesterol, saturated fat and sodium. Rutter’s also introduced a plant-based ‘egg’ option, from JUST Egg, to its breakfast lineup.

Prior to Rutter’s, Ryan worked as an executive chef for 25 years, holding positions in restaurants, country clubs, hotels and healthcare. He co-authored a book in 2010, “The Long-Term Care Improvement Guide,” to help raise the standard of service, food and care in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

Krebs has a Culinary Arts degree from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I., and a Dietary Manager’s Certification from The University of North Dakota.