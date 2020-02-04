GetGo Launches Private-Label Debit Platform

Customers using AdvantagePAY receive the instant per gallon AdvantagePAY fuel discount in addition to their chosen fuelperks+ loyalty benefit, making this GetGo’s most rewarding program yet.

Pittsburgh-based GetGo Café + Market has leveraged AdvantagePAY, Zipline’s private-label debit platform in all of its more than 250 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

GetGo customers can enroll in the AdvantagePAY program using their Giant Eagle Advantage Card. They can receive instant fuel discounts by simply scanning their enrolled Advantage Card and entering their secure PIN to process payment for their GetGo transaction.

ZipLine is also supporting mobile payment at the pump. Enrolled customers can open the Giant Eagle app on their mobile device and scan the barcode of their associated Advantage Card at the pump to be instantly authorized to purchase and pay.

“AdvantagePAY allows our guests to see immediate, significant savings at the pump,” said GetGo spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski. “Through Zipline’s proven platform, AdvantagePAY has become a simple and secure way for our guests to save on rising fuel costs.”

ZipLine helps merchants build consumer loyalty and market share with custom debit payment, rewards, and gift card programs. With a single platform for personalized rewards and branded debit payment, ZipLine’s clients strengthen their consumer relationships while saving on interchange fees.

ZipLine’s clients include top brands like Circle K, Speedway, Irving, Big Y, Lord + T’s. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Deerfield Beach, Fla.