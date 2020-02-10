McLane Hosts First Technology Summit and User Conference

The summit helps customers gain a deeper understanding of how McLane’s software and hardware solutions can foster operational excellence in their organizations.

McLane Company Inc. has kicked off its first Technology Summit and User Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

The Technology Summit will help customers gain a deeper understanding of how McLane’s software and hardware solutions can foster operational excellence in their organizations.

McLane understands the competitive advantage technology can provide and has made a heavy investment in building solutions specifically geared for the industry. From the corporate office to the back office, this event will educate retailers on the tools they need to help them overcome their everyday challenges.

The event takes place Feb. 10-11 at The Hotel Contessa in San Antonio. It includes a welcome reception and dinner on Feb. 10, followed by a full day of educational breakout sessions designed to demonstrate how to increase sales, reduce labor costs and eliminate operational issues.

Breakout session topics include:

Back Office Management System

Consumer Loyalty

Customer Managed Inventory

eCommerce

McLane Link Reporting

Reclamation and Event Returns

Credits/Receiving/Adjustments

Delivery Tracker and Where’s My Truck?

DSD Integration

Perpetual Inventory

McLane’s technical experts will present the key benefits of each solution and how to get the most out of the technology. Representatives from NCR, Gilbarco and Verifone will also be on hand to assist and discuss how McLane has integrated with their hardware POS solutions and the benefits retailers can now receive.

Deon Johnson, vice president of software solutions and customer technology at McLane, will provide a current product roadmap of each McLane technology solution and collaborate with those in attendance on future technology needs.

Brad Kimbrough, McLane’s CIO and president of information systems, will discuss McLane’s value proposition and outline the benefits of using the technology.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our first Tech Summit and User Conference that will provide attendees with a new perspective on our innovative and valuable technology solutions,” said Kimbrough. “Our customers and suppliers should come with optimism and open minds as they experience first-hand that McLane is not only their supply chain advantage, but their technology advantage as well.”

McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the U.S., providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc and employs 24,000 teammates.