Casey’s Hires Vice President of Merchandising

Experienced merchandising leader Brad Haga will be responsible for Casey’s category merchandising strategy and report to Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan.

Casey’s General Stores announced that it has hired an experienced merchandising leader, Brad Haga, who will join the Casey’s team as Vice President of Merchandising on Feb. 17.

Haga will report to Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer, and be responsible for Casey’s category merchandising strategy, including all product assortment, pricing, promotion and in-store merchandising.

Haga brings 17 years of experience in convenience retail at 7-Eleven. His diverse experiences across the retail and merchandising space include time in both field operations and field merchandising, as well as category management and international business development.

Most recently, he led the category management and pricebook teams for the integration of acquired stores from 7-Eleven’s recent acquisition of Sunoco.

“Casey’s looks forward to Brad joining the merchandising team and helping Casey’s ensure our stores are offering guests affordable choices, and ensuring new and favorite items are always available,” said Brennan.