Kwik Chek Debuts Private-Label Salsa

Two Hot Mamas Salsa are available in all QuikTrip Chek locations in three varieties: Salsa Roja, Salsa Verde and Mambo Combo.

Kwik Chek introduced a new, private-label salsa brand, Two Hot Mamas Salsa, to all of its locations.

The salsas are available in stores including Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wheatsville, Royal Blue Grocery and Nature’s Grocer and Specs.

Salsa varieties include:

Salsa Roja: Inspired by local Austin, Texas, flavors, the Salsa Roja is made with simple, fresh ingredients like whole tomatoes, a fresh and zesty mix of jalapeño peppers, garlic, flame-roasted onions, fresh lime juice, cilantro and more.

Salsa Verde: A very authentic Spanish-flavored salsa verde based with whole tomatillos, cilantro, cumin, serrano peppers and more.

Mambo Combo: The perfect blend of the Salsa Roja and Salsa Verde … the best of both worlds.

Kwik Chek is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations. Headquartered in Bonham, Texas, Kwik Chek has 45 locations across Texas and Oklahoma.