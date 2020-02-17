Milder January Dishes Heartier Restaurant Business

Customer transactions at U.S. restaurant chains were up in January, a benefit of milder weather compared to a year ago when extreme weather conditions, including a polar vortex and above average precipitation, hit many areas of the U.S.

For the retail weeks ending Jan. 6 through Feb. 2, total restaurant transactions increased by 2% over same time last year and quick service restaurant (QSR) chains were the primary contributor to these gains, according to NPD’s CREST Performance Alerts, which provides a rapid weekly view of chain-specific transactions and share trends for 73 quick service, fast casual, midscale and casual dining chains.

QSR chains, which represent the bulk of industry transactions, grew transactions by 2% in January following four consecutive weeks of gains compared to the declines experienced last January. The full-service restaurant segment, which includes casual dining and midscale/family dining chains, didn’t fare as well as QSR, and experienced transaction declines throughout the month. Customer transactions at casual dining restaurants declined by 4% and midscale/family dining transactions decreased by 2%, reports NPD.

“January is historically one of the toughest months for U.S. restaurants and bad weather is usually a contributor,” says David Portalatin, NPD food industry adviser and author of “Eating Patterns in America.” “This year, however, the month’s milder weather compared to the extreme weather last year drove QSR transaction gains, which kept total industry transactions up.”