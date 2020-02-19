Stewart’s Shops Debuts Non-Dairy Ice Cream Flavor

Coconut-based flavor ‘Mint Cookie Crumble Non-Dairy Dessert’ is now available in pre-packaged pints at all Stewart’s locations.

After many requests for more non-dairy flavors, New York-based Stewart’s Shops is launching its second non-dairy dessert option: Mint Cookie Crumble Non-Dairy Dessert. The new flavor is available in all locations as of Feb. 17 in pre-packaged pints.

This new flavor features the classic combination of mint and chocolate without the dairy. This coconut-based flavor still has that rich and creamy taste customers have come to expect from Stewart’s.

In July 2019, Stewart’s Shops launched its first non-dairy dessert option.

The first non-dairy flavor was Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, and it quickly became a customer favorite, even among non-vegans. The flavor is a sweet chocolate base with a salty peanut butter swirl and features a rich and creamy flavor made with a coconut base, available in all Stewart’s Shops in pre-packaged pints.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.