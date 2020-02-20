Hy-Vee Acquires Four QuikTrip Locations

The former QT stores, located in Des Moines, Iowa, will re-open March 20 under the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express brand.

Hy-Vee has acquired four QuikTrip (QT) convenience store locations in the Des Moines, Iowa, metro area that will re-open under the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express brand on March 20.

In the upcoming days, all four QT locations will begin renovations.

The four locations are:

11925 University Avenue, Clive, Iowa

9915 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale, Iowa

5169 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, Iowa

7220 Hickman Road, Windsor Heights, Iowa

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express will have traditional convenience store offerings, as well as a variety of meal and snack options, including a fresh food express counter that will serve both breakfast and burgers, Nori Sushi, healthy home meal choices, Hy-Vee Short Cuts grab-and-go fruits and vegetables, fresh fried donuts, bakery options and other food choices for busy customers.

Each location will also have a wine and spirits section.

In addition, fuel pumps are available for customers to fuel up and redeem their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks points. The four locations’ hours will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The company employs more than 85,000 people.