Oreo Partners With Supreme

Oreo has partnered with popular streetwear brand Supreme, known for its drop model and collaborations with popular brands.

Supreme dropped the Oreo news as it revealed its spring-summer 2020 accessories and lookbook online, but the collaboration was initially leaked six months ago on Reddit.

On Feb. 18, Oreo tweeted a picture of a red Double Stuf cookie filled with white creme and labeled with the Supreme logo, along with the words “Dropping soon.”

Supreme’s 2020 line is dropping at its New York stores on the Lower East Side of Manhattan and in Brooklyn on Feb. 20 and online the following week.

The new Oreos will be sold for $8 for a three-pack.

As part of 49 new accessories in its 2020 line, Supreme will also sell Supreme Ziploc bags, Speedo goggles, Spalding basketballs, Fujifilm packs, Zippo lighters, Hanes underwear and more.