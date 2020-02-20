Shell Partners With DFS to Introduce Self-Checkout Kiosks

Customers at Shell stations in the Netherlands can take charge of their fuel and convenience purchasing experience, giving Shell staff greater flexibility in managing their roles, the ability to pay more attention to the customers and the capability to serve them in a more personal way.

Shell has partnered with Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) to develop and roll out self-checkout kiosks across a number of Shell stations in the Netherlands.

Customers are now able to scan for their own fuel, as well as in-store products, and make their purchases in a single, harmonised transaction.

After a series of successful tests, Shell plans to extend the solution to its deli by Shell stations (sites with bakery service) in the coming weeks in order to promote an all-inclusive experience, with the vision of rolling out the solution to its motorway service stations later in the year.

Christel Boevé, Shell Marketing Channel and Insights Manager, has been leading the innovative project.

“We were able to fully trial the kiosk in just eight short weeks,” said Boevé. “Following this, priority has been given to stations with a deli facility, but we are now testing the solution at various Shell motorway stations and expect that it will be implemented across our motorway network very soon.”

Customers who use the DFS Self-Checkout Kiosk sites can take charge of their fuel and convenience purchasing experience, giving Shell staff greater flexibility in managing their roles, the ability to pay more attention to the customers and the capability to serve them in a more personal way.

Giving customers the choice between being helped at the checkout counter or scan and checkout themselves has already gone a long way in reducing lines and improving efficiencies across the Shell empire.

Experienced hostess Lynn works at Shell Boulevard in Zeist, the Netherlands, and has been heavily involved in the project from the beginning.

“Fewer and fewer people who visit Shell bakery service stations just want to pay for their refuelling alone,” she said. “A long queue is a frustration for many guests, especially when they don’t have a lot of time. Self-scanning is a huge advantage for both the customer and the Shell network.”

“Our new self-checkout solution, developed in an agile way with Shell, is delivering the ultimate enhanced customer experience and will help the station owner to improve throughput and reduce their operational cost,” said Kurt Dillen, VP Business Development, DFS.

DFS, part of Dover Corporation, is comprised of the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, the U.K. and the U.S.