7-Eleven Completes Acquisition of Independently Operated Oklahoma Stores

7-Eleven announced that it has officially closed on the acquisition of more than 100 independently operated 7-Eleven stores in central Oklahoma.

“These stores have carried the 7-Eleven name for 67 years, and today they officially join the global 7-Eleven family,” said Joe DePinto, 7-Eleven President and CEO. “We look forward to meeting the needs of Oklahoma customers and offering them the great products and services available in stores across the country.”

All stores included in this acquisition are located in the greater Oklahoma City metropolitan area, bringing the total number of 7-Eleven stores in the U.S. and Canada to almost 9,800.

