Brakebush Facility to Produce 90 Million Pounds of Poultry Per Year

Brakebush purchased the Mocksville, N.C., facility in 2018 and has since rebuilt and expanded it to 110,000 square feet.

Brakebush Brothers Inc. began production at its manufacturing facility in Mocksville, N.C. — its three new, state-of-the-art lines are projected to produce about 90 million pounds of poultry annually.

The facility was badly damaged by fire in December of 2017. Brakebush purchased the facility from House of Raeford in 2018 and has since rebuilt and expanded the facility to 110,000 square feet.

Brakebush expects to employ over 300 team members at this site when fully operational, including the re-hiring of many former House of Raeford employees.

Brakebush is a family owned value-added processor of many traditional and innovative chicken products.

“We’re excited to be part of the Mocksville community, to continue our 93-year tradition of excellence in producing quality chicken products and providing an exceptional work environment for our employees,” said Scott Sanders, Brakebush Brothers President.

Brakebush employs more than 2100 people at four locations: Westfield, Wisc., Wells, Minn, Irving, Texas, and Mocksville, N.C. The company’s track record of success includes personal and professional growth opportunities for employees along with competitive pay and award winning benefits.

Brakebush, established in 1925, still thrives on the innovative, industrious spirit of its founders — offering a wide variety of further processed and raw IQF chicken products to foodservice establishments nationwide.