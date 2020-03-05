Kwik Chek Adds Value Deals to Menu

Kwik Chek is adding excitement to its foodservice menu with the introduction of limited-time value deals available now through May 3, at select Kwik Chek locations when customers use their kwikcard.

“Our guests deserve delicious and affordable menu options, which is exactly why we created our value deals,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Spicewood, Texas-based Kwik Chek Food Stores, which operates 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma. “Food quality is something we pride ourselves on, and we’re thrilled to introduce two brand new menu items that we’re sure guests will love. Even better, guests can earn points through the Kwik Chek app and redeem them for cents off gas at the pump. It’s a win-win!”

In addition to the value deals, Kwik Chek’s new kwikcard Rewards Program allows customers to earn points when they purchase fresh-made food from any Kwik Check location. Guests can earn four loyalty points with every food item purchased.

Here is the breakdown of the new fresh-made food deals:

NEW! Bandit Taco – two for $4 with kwikcard

Chorizo, fresh-cracked eggs and beans are smothered with cheese and topped with crispy bacon, all inside of a fresh-made tortilla.

NEW! Seafood Plates – $6.99 with kwikcard

Perfect for Lent and/or Fish Friday, choose from a 10-piece shrimp, two-piece fish or two fish tacos, with your choice of two sides and a roll.

El Jefe Taco – two for $4 with kwikcard

Fresh-made taco with generous portions of bacon, egg, cheese and extra bacon, all wrapped in a warm, handmade flour tortilla.

To learn more about Kwik Chek and the new kwikcard Rewards Program, visit www.KwikChek.com.