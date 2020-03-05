Shell Launches ‘She Will’ Initiative for International Women’s Day.

In time for International Women’s Day on March 8, Shell is becoming She’ll.

The She’ll logo is being featured at a station in San Dimas, Calif. – a site run by a duo of female entrepreneurs, who are part of the executive leadership team, and who own and operate the station and are the largest distributors of Shell branded oil in the state of California.

By adding an apostrophe to its name, Shell is showing small gestures can motivate and deliver big messages. The She’ll logo transformation is part of Shell’s new initiative — She Will, which is rolling out activities including:

A She Will video featuring some of Shell’s female employees and the company’s dedication to creating a gender-balanced workplace.

On March 8, Shell’s social channels will feature the She’ll logo to further bring to life the initiative and physical changes happening at the San Dimas station.

While She Will is Shell’s latest initiative, over the past several years Shell has been committed to improving gender equality by increasing female representation on the Board of Directors from 8% to 33% over the last five years.

Knowing that women account for only 15% of the oil and gas workforce, Shell is committed to helping close the gender gap in engineering and technology through education, engagement and awareness across the organization and industry. Notably, Shell empowers women to succeed by:

Helping women build their networks , developing their careers, sharpening leadership skills and overcoming obstacles they may face in the workplace through programs like: Women’s Career Development (WCDP), Senior Women Connect (SWCP) and Gender Gap Stories

, developing their careers, sharpening leadership skills and overcoming obstacles they may face in the workplace through programs like: Women’s Career Development (WCDP), Senior Women Connect (SWCP) and Gender Gap Stories Giving women throughout the company a voice and expanding the representation of women in senior leadership positions from 16% in 2012 to 22% in 2017. For only the second time in the brand’s history the U.S. CEO is a woman, Gretchen Watkins, who is committed to diversity across the company and the talent pipeline.

When speaking with Patty Lanning, a female employee at Shell about what she desires for the future of women in the workplace, Lanning said, “The kind of future I hope for all girls is that we get to a point in time where we aren’t even having the conversation about gender equality in the workplace because we are already living in an environment where it is 50/50.”