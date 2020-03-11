7-Eleven Announces Pi Day Pizza Deals

Among the Pi Day promotions, on March 14, whole pizzas will be available for $3.14 7NOW delivery app.

To celebrate National Pi Day on March 14, 7-Eleven is offering discounts on whole and sliced pizza.

7Rewards loyalty program members can purchase slices for just 50 cents in stores March 14. On top of that, registered 7Rewards members who purchase a whole pizza pie in-store will receive 314 7Rewards bonus points when they scan the 7-Eleven app at checkout.

Customers can also download and place an order through the retailer’s 7NOW delivery app. All day long on the delivery app, whole pizzas will be available for a discounted price of $3.14.

7-Eleven offers a variety of products that customers can earn points on in stores and also have delivered through the 7NOW delivery app.

“7-Eleven was founded as a convenient alternative to grocery shopping over 90 years ago, and we constantly look for ways to bring even more convenience, value and rewards to customers,” said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven vice president of Marketing and Delivery. “7NOW takes convenience a step closer to the customer with easy ordering and delivery in approximately 30 minutes or less. 7Rewards adds value and fun to their shopping experience — with in-app discounts and the ability to earn and redeem points on a wide assortment of in-store products.”

National Pi Day is the perfect time to try 7-Eleven stores’ new artisan-style pizza featuring a hand-tossed-style crust, richer sauce and 25% more cheese. Sold whole or by the slice, the pizza is available in three varieties: Triple Cheese, Pepperoni and Extreme Meat.

“What better way to celebrate Pi Day than to head to your local 7-Eleven store to grab a slice, or have a whole pie delivered?” said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. “Our goal for food is to continually surprise customers with freshness, value and quality. Our pizza has always been good, but we looked at ways we could make it even better. The reviews have been positive – people can really taste the difference.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 67,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.