Core-Mark Debuts Delivery-Tracking Technology

Track My Order, set to launch this spring, will enable retailers to better plan and coordinate staffing hours in receiving, saving time and money.

Core-Mark International Inc., announced its newest enhancement, Track My Order, set to launch this spring. Using GPS tracking, it will enable customers to receive real-time updates on their delivery status by email or text. With accurate estimated-time-of-arrival information, retailers can better plan and coordinate staffing hours in receiving, saving time and money.

When it becomes available, customers will be able to easily access Track My Order from Core-Mark’s website by selecting the link to Core-Source, an all-encompassing customer resource portal.

“Accurate, real-time tracking helps take the guesswork out of the warehouse receiving process,” said Chris Bayley, Director of Sales Technology, Core-Mark. “With Track My Order, customers will get the delivery information they need, when they need it.”

Other Core-Mark technology enhancements that are optimizing the delivery process are operational today. They include:

Proof of Delivery (POD): Instead of dealing with hard-copy delivery manifests and invoices, Core-Mark drivers use handheld scanners, with POD technology, for delivery verification.

Once each full case or tote is scanned, the manifest is updated and, at the completion of the delivery, the driver submits the customer confirmation authorization with a digital signature.

If any items on the manifest aren’t scanned, the driver and customer are immediately aware of the discrepancies. Drivers are able to issue credits for specific items on the spot, rather than requiring customers to call customer service. The technology is also used to scan pre-approved returns using Core-Mark’s Automated Pickup System (APUS).

Delivery Check-In . This is the customer’s mobile version of electronic delivery verification. Using one of Core-Mark’s mobile apps (OrderPro for iOS devices and DroidPad for Android devices), customers can access their delivery invoices by date and/or order number. By immediately viewing the delivery invoice for each case and item scanned, they will electronically verify exactly what was received during that delivery.

E-Receipts. The final step in the paperless delivery experience, customers may quickly and easily access their updated delivery invoices via the Core-Source portal. Any changes, credits and APUS pickups from the most recent delivery transaction are detailed and any questions can be addressed immediately. E-Receipts are formatted for easy printing.

“At Core-Mark, our mission is to be the most valued marketer of fresh food and broad-line supply solutions to convenience retailers. And that includes making the delivery experience as effortless and seamless as possible,” said Bayley. “By leveraging these advanced technologies, we are taking significant steps to making that happen for our valued customers.”

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh food and broad-line supply solutions to convenience retailers in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 43,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the Company operates as a third-party logistics provider). Core-Mark services traditional convenience stores, grocers, drug stores, mass merchants, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products.