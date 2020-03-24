goPuff Launches Health Care Support Initiative

goPuff has committed $1 million in orders of food and daily essentials to hospital and health care professionals across the country.

In partnership with Northwestern Medical Center, digital convenience retailer goPuff has committed $1 million in orders of food and daily essentials to hospital and health care professionals across the country.

goPuff’s Health Care Support Initiative will directly benefit medical personnel working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis in the form of digital credits for use on delivery of a wide range of essentials directly to their homes.

“We have immense gratitude for the hospital workers who are rising to the unfathomable task before them,” said goPuff co-founders Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola. “In recognition of the long, difficult hours they are facing, we want to provide them with some relief while they are taking care of others, delivering the essentials they need quickly and safely.”

Here’s how the program works:

Order credits are valued at $25 each (with delivery fees waived) and will be available to health care workers at Level I trauma center partners across the country.

The credits are valid for use across goPuff’s inventory of more than 2,500 daily necessities — including food and snacks, beverages, household products, cleaning products and over-the-counter medications (excluding products that require ID verification).

Orders can be completed through goPuff’s non-contact delivery model, which the company recently enhanced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our physicians, nurses and staff have demonstrated unwavering commitment, tireless efforts and compassion for our patients and communities, particularly over these past few weeks,” said Connie Falcone, president of Northwestern Memorial Foundation. “In keeping with our Patients First mission, our medical professionals are taking on additional shifts and leaving families and loved ones at home to serve their patients. We are grateful for goPuff’s generosity in providing delivery of essentials directly to the homes of these dedicated health care professionals during this crisis so they can remain focused on providing care.”

As the role of delivery becomes increasingly more important to public health, goPuff is looking to hire additional driver partners in locations across the country.

To ensure the health and safety of customers, driver partners and employees, goPuff has enacted paid leave and financial assistance for driver partners and employees, introduced CDC-recommended cleanliness procedures, and enhanced cleaning of offices, vehicles and facilities.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, goPuff was founded in 2013 and currently operates in over 150 U.S. locations.