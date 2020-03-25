C-Stores Increase Wages Amid COVID-19

Retailers across the country are working to provide incentives to their frontline employees and thank them for their hard work continued dedication during this challenging time.

Deemed essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, c-stores are working to ensure they have the best team to take on this crisis while keeping employees and customers safe. Some are hiring new personnel, others are adding paid sick leave, and others still have increased hourly wages for employees, to name a few.

After an initial letter to customers on March 13, Sheetz announced further measures on March 25 to combat COVID-19 and compensate dedicated employees.

From March 13 to April 23, Sheetz will pay its store employees an additional $3 per hour.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz, and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz also said that it is actively hiring store employees, including full- and part-time positions in both daytime and evening shifts.

In addition to a temporary leave policy and other measures, Atlanta-based RaceTrac, which operates over 550 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee, announced that it would provide a $3 an hour pay increase to hourly store team members and $150 in extra pay weekly to general managers at the store level, both through April.

“RaceTrac is committed to providing our communities with the essentials they need during this time of great uncertainty,” said Melanie Isbill, Chief Marketing Officer for RaceTrac. “We want to recognize and support our employees who are making sure our guests, especially those on the front lines, are able to get whatever gets them going through a clean, safe and reliable experience.”

Circle K is also increasing employee pay “until further notice.”

“We know our store employees are on the front line of this health emergency, and that our stores play a vital role in the communities where we live and work, especially in times of crisis,” said Circle K Head of U.S. Marketing Alicia Mowder. “To show our appreciation and gratitude, effective March 20th, all North American hourly store employees will receive an additional $2.50 an hour added to their base hourly rate. This enhanced emergency appreciation pay program will continue until further notice. We are proud of our store employees and their commitment to our customers.”