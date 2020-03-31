High’s Issues COVID-19 Response, Provides Free Beverage to Medical Personnel

High’s is committed to doing whatever it takes to support its communities and has enacted new measures to assist its employees and customers.

High’s remains a clean and safe environment for its customers and employees amid the COVID-19 crisis. The company has issued a response to COVID-19, which includes measures such as enhanced sanitation, updated employee benefits and free beverages for medical personnel, including irst responders, doctors and nurses.

“High’s and Carroll Motor Fuels want to assure our customers that we are committed to doing whatever it takes to support our communities. We don’t take lightly the responsibility we have to our customers and our employees. We will get through this as a team and more importantly, as a family,” said John Phelps, CEO and president.

Both organizations are committed to keeping the communities running. Carroll Motor Fuels is available 24/7 to provide commercial fuel to all essential businesses in the area, including the High’s Stores. In addition to delivering fuel, several Carroll Motor Fuel drivers are voluntarily picking up shifts to deliver household essentials to keep the shelves stocked at all 49 High’s locations.

High’s has enacted several measures to support its associates and customers, including:

Increased Awareness of Sanitary Working Conditions

High’s is diligent in its efforts to provide a clean and safe environment for all. Strict procedures are in place to ensure stores are adequately stocked with soap, hand sanitizer, gloves and other sanitation essentials.

In addition to increasing the frequency of routine cleaning while sites are open, store hours are being adjusted across the chain to allow more time for deep cleaning before and after hours of operation.

A Clean and Convenient Environment

High’s will continue to meet the customer’s needs, even in times of crisis. There is a continued focus to limit exposure to high touch surface areas throughout the store.

In the food service area, High’s has limited the number of self-service items and is offering freshly made options instead. Seating areas have also closed in compliance with the Governor’s guidelines.

In addition, High’s has several payment options available to limit customer’s interaction with high touch surface areas such as Skip, a self-checkout app that can be used at most locations, and Carroll Pay: which enables customers to activate a gas pump and pay for merchandise from their phone.

Enhanced Employee Support

The High’s Operations and Human Resources teams are continuously looking at ways to minimize associate risk and provide additional support. This includes implementing a temporary absence policy allowing associates to stay home without depleting their available time off hours.

Also included in the employee benefits platform is an Employee Assistance Program which provides 24/7 support to all associates. High’s is also asking any associate who reports flu like symptoms to seek medical attention and self-quarantine.

In addition to the many measures put in place to protect customers and associates each day, High’s is extending its free coffee for first responders to include frontline hospital staff. All first responders, doctors and nurses in uniform (or who can provide badge identification), will receive a free coffee or fountain drink during their visit.