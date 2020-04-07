Casey’s Expands DoorDash Partnership

The c-store chain will now offer delivery from 579 locations, with dozens of new household and grocery items added by the end of April.

Casey’s General Stores is expanding its partnership with DoorDash to provide delivery to 579 locations, seven days a week, across the company’s 16-state footprint.

The new service will offer delivery for Casey’s pizza, select appetizers and 20-ounce soda. And by end of April, dozens of grocery and household items will be added.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to provide our guests with greater access to options for safe and convenient delivery for a family dinner or the essentials they need,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer, Casey’s General Stores. “Casey’s already delivers from about 800 stores, but this adds delivery service to nearly 350 stores where it wasn’t previously available.”

Delivery hours will match each Casey’s store kitchen hours.

“We are committed to providing our guests choices — whether they want to order online for delivery, carryout or shop in-store, we will have a seamless option,” said Jones. “And, we will continue to foster innovative partnerships, like this one, and make adjustments to our operations, to demonstrate this commitment to providing our guests options.”

Customers can check if their hometown location is offering Casey’s delivery through DoorDash by visiting the DoorDash website or downloading the app.

Casey’s operates over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.