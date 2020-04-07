Kum & Go Launches Full-Service Fuel and Curbside Pick-Up in Des Moines

This pilot program is part of a broader effort by the convenience store chain to give customers more fueling and buying options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go has launched full-service fuel and curbside pick-up in select locations in the Greater Des Moines area.

This pilot program is part of a broader effort by the convenience store chain to give customers more fueling and buying options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For full-service fueling, the customer calls the main store number upon arrival at the pump. The customer then hands their card or cash to the associate who will run the transaction and do the fueling. Associates will wear a new pair of gloves with each transaction.

“We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates,” said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. “Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times.”

For curbside pick-up, customers can call the main store phone number and place their order which will be delivered to their vehicle upon arrival. The full-service fuel and curbside pick-up program will eventually roll out to all stores across Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Colorado and Wyoming. Hours will differ by store; however, most will run both services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.