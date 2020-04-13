Stewart’s Updates COVID-19 Response

New York-based Stewart’s Shops’ top priority is to protect the health and safety of its customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stewart’s continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines and is adapting to the ever-changing recommendations while balancing the needs of our customers and employees. As the CDC changes its guidelines, Stewart’s is updating its protocols.

Here’s how Stewart’s is working hard to keep our employees and customers safe:

Mask and Glove Use

In compliance with the most recent CDC recommendation to use cloth face covers to protect people from spreading COVID-19, Stewart’s is now allowing its employees to wear masks. A limited supply of masks were sent to each district, and Stewart’s is working to secure more. In the meantime, its employees can wear masks that they’ve made themselves. In regards to gloves, Stewart’s has always supplied all of its shops with gloves and will continue to do so.

Routine Sanitation and Cleaning

Stewart’s employees are required to consistently wash their hands. They are routinely sanitizing food prep and customer area surfaces. Pin pads, door handles, coffee pot handles and high-touch areas are being sanitized regularly by employees and district staff maintenance teams.

Social Distancing

Stewart’s does not allow congregating in its shops and has signs posted to enforce customer social distancing. Employees are doing their best to limit shop traffic and enforce six-foot distancing between customers, and seating areas have been closed.

Coffee and Food to Go

Stewart’s crocks with hot food items and make-your-own hot dog programs have been suspended, and stores have adapted their coffee programs to meet the needs of customers. Stewart’s is now offering a full-service coffee program. Upon request, employees will pour customers’ coffee and make it the way they like with sugar and cream. This service excludes refillable mugs.

Store Hours

Shop hours may change due to staffing or other issues. The website may not have the most accurate hours posted. If concerned, customers are encourages to call the shop to confirm their business hours. Stewart’s thanks customers for their patience and understanding.

Employee Bonuses

Stewart’s is also thanking its employees in the shops for their hard work and dedication during this time. The company is happy to report that all shop employees will receive bonus pay to show gratitude for providing essential food and fuel services during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We thank our customers for their loyal patronage and our Partners for their dedication as we navigate through these uncertain times,” the company said. “It is our responsibility and our honor to remain open as an essential business. We will continue to provide essentials including gas and groceries during this time and remember — we are all in this together.”