Thorntons Thanks Medical Personnel With Doughnut Deliveries, Free Beverages

Thorntons delivery drivers are adding an extra stop to their daily routes, making doughnut deliveries to local hospital systems and their facilities.

Louisville, Ky.-based Thorntons, which operates 200 stores in six states, is thanking doctors, nurses, first responders and other medical personnel by delivering fresh doughnuts to local hospitals.

Thorntons makes fresh doughnuts daily at the company’s Louisville, Ky.-based commissary, Fresh Serve Bakeries, and delivers to its stores in Louisville, Ky., Lexington, Ky., Indianapolis, Southern Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Beginning this week, drivers are adding an extra stop to their daily routes making doughnut deliveries to local hospital systems and their facilities, including Norton Healthcare, University of Louisville Hospital, Clark Memorial Hospital, Baptist Hospital East and Baptist-Floyd Memorial Hospital in Southern Indiana.

Additionally, the company will continue its free beverage offer for first responders and healthcare workers at all stores nationwide. All first responders and medical personnel are invited to stop in to any of the 200 Thorntons locations at any time for a free small coffee, cappuccino or fountain drink as a thank you for serving our communities. Valid ID is required for the free beverage and return visits are permitted.

Thorntons stores are open 24 hours a day, and the offer is good at any time.

“We are incredibly grateful for all of the essential personnel who are keeping our communities going during these trying times—especially the countless medical personnel who are risking their health and wellbeing to care for our communities,” said Simon Richards, Thorntons president and CEO. “Sharing some of our favorite products is one small way for Thorntons to show our appreciation for these most essential workers.”

Thorntons cares deeply about the welfare of its customers and employees. The chain has increased the frequency of its cleaning and has implemented several social distancing measures, while remaining open 24/7 to serve its communities.