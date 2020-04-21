7-Eleven Offers Alcohol Delivery Through 7NOW App

7NOW users in participating markets can order beer, wine or liquor anytime, plus $5 hot or ready-to-bake whole pizzas on weekends.

7-Eleven’s 7NOW users can order beer, wine or liquor anytime in participating markets. And, on weekends, users can order $5 hot or ready-to-bake whole pizzas, limited to two pizzas per order, to be delivered in about 30 minutes or less.

The limited-time weekend pizza promotion offers $5 whole pizzas each Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 17. Customers can also get their order delivered for free through May 31 by simply using the promotion code FREE4U upon checkout.

“Now more than ever, we need to be there for our customers,” said 7-Eleven Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “As the world adapts to new restrictions and routines, we are here to help people get what they need, whenever they need it — even if it’s just a pack of beer and a pizza, we are here to get it to you.”

On weekends, the retailer is offering its top-selling hot pizzas — cheese, pepperoni, extreme meat — available as a ready-to-bake option, so customers can heat it at home to eat now or later. The pizzas bake in just 12 minutes at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

With most sit-down restaurants and bars closed and Americans sheltering in place, sales of beer, wine and liquor for off-premise consumption have seen increases.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives in so many ways including the things we used to take for granted, like grabbing Slurpee drinks with the kids after school,” said 7-Eleven Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery Raghu Mahadevan. “With the 7NOW delivery app, 7-Eleven can still get Slurpee drinks to the kids and maybe a bottle of wine to moms and dads not entirely accustomed to weeks of work-from-home and home-schooling responsibilities.”

The 7NOW delivery app is available in approximately 400 cities, giving more than 35 million households in the U.S. access to over 3,000 items they may need during the pandemic. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over the counter medicine and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.