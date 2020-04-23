VERC Enterprises Opens New Massachusetts Store

The convenience store, with a Dunkin Donuts on premises, Gulf gasoline and a car wash, marks 34 total locations for the company.

VERC Enterprises continues its expansion in Central Massachusetts with the opening of a new location in Webster, Mass.

The newest location, a convenience store with a Dunkin Donuts on premises, Gulf gasoline and a car wash, brings the total count of VERC Enterprises locations to 34.

The site has been in operation for approximately 40 years. CEO Leo Vercollone said the company hopes to upgrade the facility over the next year, pending approved town permitting.

“We are pleased to become part of the Webster community,” he said, noting that the company also recently opened two additional Central Massachusetts locations in Athol and in Bellingham, Mass., earlier this year.

VERC Enterprises is an independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, Mass. The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and senior vice president, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s president.

With nearly 400 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) and has more than 20% of its workforces comprised of IDD citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated.